Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 107,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $163.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

