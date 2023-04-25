JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.9% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $230,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $412.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

