JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Trading Down 3.7%

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.62). 232,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 228,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301 ($3.76).

The company has a market capitalization of £241.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 11.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 334.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 335.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -703.52%.

In other JPMorgan China Growth & Income news, insider Joanne Wong purchased 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £1,796.76 ($2,243.99). Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

