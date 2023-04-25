JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.83 and last traded at $58.92. Approximately 2,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 9,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan International Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIG. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 31,867 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 1,774.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

