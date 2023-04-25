Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $84.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.45, but opened at $61.85. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $62.13, with a volume of 22,535 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KALU. Wolfe Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.43. The company has a market cap of $972.08 million, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.59%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

