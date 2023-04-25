KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $8.02 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56.

In other news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $37,947.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,640.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 6,700 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $51,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,300.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $37,947.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,640.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,066 shares of company stock worth $115,406. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after buying an additional 39,407 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

