Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.16. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,874,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,812,000 after purchasing an additional 671,873 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,231,000 after purchasing an additional 498,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,965,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,139,000 after buying an additional 315,883 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,157,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,268,000 after buying an additional 84,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,027,000 after buying an additional 325,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
About Kennedy-Wilson
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kennedy-Wilson (KW)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.