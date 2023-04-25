Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.16. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.52 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 17.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,874,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,812,000 after purchasing an additional 671,873 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,231,000 after purchasing an additional 498,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,965,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,139,000 after buying an additional 315,883 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,157,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,268,000 after buying an additional 84,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,027,000 after buying an additional 325,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

