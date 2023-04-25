Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,746 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.29% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME opened at $85.87 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $76.31 and a 52-week high of $91.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.41.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

