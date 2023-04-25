Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,704 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 604.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 69.0% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Teck Resources stock opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 7.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.81.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Featured Articles

