Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Baidu by 81.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,069,000 after acquiring an additional 664,373 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $61,205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 5,704.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,230,000 after buying an additional 402,838 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Baidu by 13.2% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,721,000 after buying an additional 358,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $38,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $122.62 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

About Baidu

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.