Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 31,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 386,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,017,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,317,000 after purchasing an additional 82,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

MFC stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Company Profile



Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.



