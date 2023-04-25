Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 17,868 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $199,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $23.36.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

