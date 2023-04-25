Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $821,000 Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AR opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 3.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AR. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

