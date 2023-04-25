Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $850,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,838 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Price Performance

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,332.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $20.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.