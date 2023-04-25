Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $855,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $158.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

