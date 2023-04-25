Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $871,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,568,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Down 2.5 %

CMA opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.