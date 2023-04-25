Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $875,000 Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,742 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $52.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

