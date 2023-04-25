Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $928,000 Stock Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LCID stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $257.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 214.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.