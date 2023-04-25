Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Insider Activity

Xylem Price Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $104.54 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 67.35%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

