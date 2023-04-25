Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 142.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

