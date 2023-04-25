Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 679,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,941,000 after purchasing an additional 260,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 0.3 %

AGO stock opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AGO shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.