Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,884 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 11,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND stock opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $98.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.41.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

