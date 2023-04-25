Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 60,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 333,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $177,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $177,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,388. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

