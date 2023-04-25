KeyCorp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 15,428 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average daily volume of 11,720 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

KeyCorp Trading Down 4.0 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.