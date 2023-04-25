Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $592,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

KEYS stock opened at $146.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.67. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $189.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

