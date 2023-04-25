Keystone Financial Services Buys 132 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 60,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,603,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,879 shares of company stock worth $10,242,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $123.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

