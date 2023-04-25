Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Kimball International Stock Performance
Shares of KBAL opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Kimball International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.60 million, a PE ratio of -23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.
Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimball International will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International
About Kimball International
Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.
