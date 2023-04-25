Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kimball International Stock Performance

Shares of KBAL opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Kimball International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.60 million, a PE ratio of -23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimball International will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International

About Kimball International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 1.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Kimball International by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Kimball International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kimball International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kimball International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 50,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

