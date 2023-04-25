Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of Krystal Biotech worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRYS opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average of $77.59. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $90.53.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $2,191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,649,206 shares in the company, valued at $144,552,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,407.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,649,206 shares in the company, valued at $144,552,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,234,778. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

