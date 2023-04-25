Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.95. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -6.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett

About Lannett

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 202,360 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 163,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Lannett by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 615,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

