Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $7.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.95. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -6.16 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett
About Lannett
Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lannett (LCI)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.