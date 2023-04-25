Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Leidos by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS stock opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

