LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 3,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 18,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.29.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 44.43% and a negative net margin of 56.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LENSAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LENSAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LENSAR by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in LENSAR by 14.1% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in LENSAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

