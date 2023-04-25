LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 3,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 18,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.
LENSAR Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.29.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 44.43% and a negative net margin of 56.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENSAR
LENSAR Company Profile
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
See Also
