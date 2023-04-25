Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 143,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 167,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Liberty Gold Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.