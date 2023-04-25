Life Storage (LSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Life Storage to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Life Storage Stock Up 0.7 %
Life Storage stock opened at $133.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.27. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $146.66.
Life Storage Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.48%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Life Storage
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Life Storage
Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.
Read More
