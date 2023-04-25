Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,480 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 437.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 329,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 267,906 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 741,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,848,000 after acquiring an additional 211,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $65.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.07.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

