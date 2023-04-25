Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 246,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 515,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Lion Group Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

Get Lion Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 137,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 58,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.