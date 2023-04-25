loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.74, but opened at $1.70. loanDepot shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 46,773 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $110,056.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 593,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,909.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $110,056.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 593,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,909.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 987,757 shares of company stock worth $2,052,511. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LDI. William Blair cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $566.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

