Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 37,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 9,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
Lojas Renner Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.
About Lojas Renner
Lojas Renner SA engages in retail trading of clothing, sports articles, accessories, and cosmetics in the domestic market. It operates through following segments: Retail and Financial Products. The Retail segment is composed of sale of clothing products, perfume, cosmetics, hygiene products, watches, and home decors.
