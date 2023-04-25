Loungers (LON:LGRS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 206 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 206 ($2.57). 48,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 125,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.56).

Loungers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of £212.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,288.89 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 208.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 201.36.

Loungers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 17, 2022, it operated 195 sites, including 164 Lounges and 31 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.