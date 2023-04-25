Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,588 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

