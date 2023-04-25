Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Shares Down 2.5%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.98. 35,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 35,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Lyra Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LYRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.06. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.56% and a negative net margin of 821.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.