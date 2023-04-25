Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) vs. Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Financial Review

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) and Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Otonomy and Mainz Biomed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mainz Biomed 0 0 3 0 3.00

Otonomy currently has a consensus price target of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5,782.35%. Mainz Biomed has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 338.14%. Given Otonomy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Otonomy is more favorable than Mainz Biomed.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy $130,000.00 4.48 -$51.18 million ($0.77) -0.01 Mainz Biomed $530,000.00 87.92 -$26.39 million N/A N/A

This table compares Otonomy and Mainz Biomed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mainz Biomed has higher revenue and earnings than Otonomy.

Profitability

This table compares Otonomy and Mainz Biomed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy N/A -137.86% -68.50% Mainz Biomed N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Otonomy has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mainz Biomed has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Otonomy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mainz Biomed shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Otonomy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Mainz Biomed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mainz Biomed beats Otonomy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss. It operates under the Otiprio brand. The company was founded by Jay B. Lichter, Jeffrey Harris, Rick Friedman, and Allen F. Ryan on May 6, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

