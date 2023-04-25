Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post earnings of $5.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $126.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.85. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2,181.8% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.69.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

