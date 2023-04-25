Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

