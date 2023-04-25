Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $200.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.77.

NYSE:MMC opened at $179.27 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $180.59. The company has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,416,000 after acquiring an additional 227,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,702,000 after acquiring an additional 693,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,898,000 after acquiring an additional 65,306 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,188,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,443,000 after purchasing an additional 735,798 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

