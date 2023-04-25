Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stake Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 91.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $196.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

