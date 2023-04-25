Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $58.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Match Group traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 1328812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

MTCH has been the subject of several other reports. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,129,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

