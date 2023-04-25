Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $58.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Match Group traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 1328812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.
MTCH has been the subject of several other reports. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.
In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
