Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 173.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth $62,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth $86,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Mattel Stock Down 1.0 %

MAT stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

