Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.75. 40,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 68,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

MDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.75. The stock has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

