MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Shares Up 1.5%

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.40. 3,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Company Profile

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

