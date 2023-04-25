Medtronic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 23,701 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 135% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,082 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 322.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average of $81.23. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $109.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

